Apply for the Government & Public Service Internship Program

Apply for the President's Government and Public Service Internship Program!

The program:

  • Provides a rare and prestigious opportunity to live and work in Washington DC or Lubbock tor Fall 2017
  • Gives access to vast networking opportunities
  • Provides scholarships
  • Can earn course credit
  • Must have at least 60 hours by Fall  2017
  • Minimum of 3.0 GPA

All majors are encouraged to apply, as well as undergraduate, graduate and professional students. Can't go to DC for an entire semester? Apply to work in a congressional district office in Lubbock while still taking classes.

Applications for DC and Lubbock for Fall 2017 are due Friday, Feb.10 by 5 p.m. to Admin 170.

For additional information and to download an application please visit: www.depts.ttu.edu/ttuintern/application.php

Contact Grace Diana at grace.diana@ttu.edu with questions.

Posted:
1/31/2017

Originator:
Grace Diana

Email:
grace.diana@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


