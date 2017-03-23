Human Development & Family Studies HDFS
Graduate Minor in Cross-Cultural Studies (CCS)
DESCRIPTION: The HDFS Graduate Minor in Cross-Cultural Studies (CCS) is designed to provide fundamental competencies on multicultural and international/transnational issues affecting diverse populations as well as core principles of human development and socio-political change from a global perspective. The CCS Graduate Minor is supported by a multidisciplinary curriculum geared toward enhancing cross-cultural knowledge, skills, leadership, and lifetime professional success in a broad variety of traditional and non-traditional career paths. The CCS Graduate Minor is offered to all master’s and doctoral students in the University (TTU-TTUHSC) as well as non-traditional students seeking to enhance their professional expertise by incorporating a cross-cultural dimension to their programs of study.
GRADUATE MINOR REQUIREMENTS (15cr)
* Completion of 15 hours of courses as approved by the CCS Minor Program Director
* Three core courses (9 hrs of course work) are required (see description below):
- HDFS 5353 Issues and Research in Human Development and Family Studies: FOUNDATIONS OF CROSS-CULTURAL STUDIES (3cr)
- HDFS 5311 Problems in Human Development and Family Studies: INDEPENDENT READING IN CROSS-CULTURAL STUDIES (3cr)
- HDFS 6363 Advanced Topics in Human Development: CROSS-CULTURAL RESEARCH METHODS (3cr)
For more information contact the CCS Program Director: Dr. Elizabeth Trejos-Castillo, Associate Professor of Human Development & Family Studies / Email: elizabeth.trejos@ttu.edu
- Requirements also include 6 hours of electives approved by the cross-cultural studies program director. Students can choose and combine courses from electives across disciplines in the university system.
- No courses may be taken for pass/fail credit.
- With approval of the program director some special topic courses may be taken for credit more than once.
- Many courses may be used toward completion of the minor at the discretion of the cross-cultural studies program director.