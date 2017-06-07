Graduate Minor in Cross-Cultural Studies (CCS)- ALL GRADUATE DISCIPLINES

Human Development & Family Studies HDFS Graduate Minor in Cross-Cultural Studies (CCS)





DESCRIPTION: The HDFS Graduate Minor in Cross-Cultural Studies (CCS) is designed to provide fundamental competencies on multicultural and international/transnational issues affecting diverse populations as well as core principles of human development and socio-political change from a global perspective. The CCS Graduate Minor is supported by a multidisciplinary curriculum geared toward enhancing cross-cultural knowledge, skills, leadership, and lifetime professional success in a broad variety of traditional and non-traditional career paths. The CCS Graduate Minor is offered to all master’s and doctoral students in the University (TTU-TTUHSC) as well as non-traditional students seeking to enhance their professional expertise by incorporating a cross-cultural dimension to their programs of study.



GRADUATE MINOR REQUIREMENTS (15cr)

* Completion of 15 hours of courses as approved by the CCS Minor Program Director

* Three core courses (9 hrs of course work) are required (see description below):

HDFS 5353 Issues and Research in Human Development and Family Studies: FOUNDATIONS OF CROSS-CULTURAL STUDIES (3cr) HDFS 5311 Problems in Human Development and Family Studies: INDEPENDENT READING IN CROSS-CULTURAL STUDIES (3cr) HDFS 6363 Advanced Topics in Human Development: CROSS-CULTURAL RESEARCH METHODS (3cr) Requirements also include 6 hours of electives approved by the cross-cultural studies program director. Students can choose and combine courses from electives across disciplines in the university system.

No courses may be taken for pass/fail credit.

With approval of the program director some special topic courses may be taken for credit more than once.

For more information contact the CCS Program Director: Dr. Elizabeth Trejos-Castillo, Associate Professor of Human Development & Family Studies / Email: elizabeth.trejos@ttu.edu

7/6/2017



Originator:

Elizabeth Trejos-Castillo



Email:

elizabeth.trejos@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Develop and Family Studies





