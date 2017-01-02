If you are interested in discussing faith and academics or some of the issues faced by Christian grad students, we want to connect you with peers and faculty.

Christian Grads Fellowship is a network of Christian graduate community groups. We assemble on university campuses to support one another and impact the academy as thinking and informed followers of Christ.

Our first meeting of the Spring semester will be a pizza fellowship, Wednesday, February 1st, at 12:00 PM in the Graduate Student Center (Administration building basement). Directions to the Grad Student Center can be found here .

For more information, contact Jennifer Chapman, jennifer.k.harris@ttu.edu. You can also visit http://christiangrads.org/ for more information.

