We invite students (undergraduate and graduate), faculty, and staff to participate in this meeting.



Held in an innovative workshop format, we hope to engage, network, connect, and support one another as we work through some of the most timely issues women in higher education face today.



Your $25 registration fee will cover:

Light breakfast and coffee

Lunch

Participation in two workshops

Keynote address

Featuring Keynote Speakers:

Genevieve Durham DeCesaro, MFA, Vice Provost for Academic Affairs and Associate Professor of Dance, Texas Tech University



Elizabeth Sharp, Ph.D., Chair of the President’s Gender Equity Council, Associate Chair and Associate Professor of Human Development and Family Studies, Texas Tech University





Two breakout sessions with four panels – on topics such as: “Livin’ the Dream (and making the future happen)”; “Negotiating Gender: Techniques for Navigating Academia and the Workplace”; “Up, Up & Away: How Far We Can Go When We Fly Together”; “Waiting for the Punchline: Sexist Jokes, Dirty Ditties, and Managing the Work Environment”;



About TWHE:

Texas Women in Higher Education (TWHE) is a Texas non-profit corporation dedicated to developing, advancing and supporting women employed at colleges and universities across the state. TWHE is committed to providing its members with the skills needed to reach leadership positions and to enhancing the leadership skills of those already there. TWHE is the American Council on Education (ACE) Women’s Network state organization for Texas. The TWHE Board of Directors works with its state coordinators who serve as the liaison to the ACE Women’s Network, institutional representatives who serve as the liaison to each institution’s campus, and at least one presidential sponsor. Together they develop programs that identify, develop, encourage, advance, link, and support women in higher education careers within the state.