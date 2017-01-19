The offices of Accounting Services and Research Services are proud to announce Raider Research University (RRU) Level II offered spring 2017!



Level II courses are designed for the more experienced research administrator. This program provides the knowledge and skills necessary to successfully guide principal investigators and researchers through an increasingly complex regulatory environment.



RRU 07: Subaward Monitoring and Review

RRU 08: Federal Equipment

RRU 09: Service Center Roles and Responsibilities

RRU 10: Award Closeout Process, Roles and Responsibilities

RRU 11: Let’s Talk Cost Sharing



Visit SumTotal to reserve your spot today. Email rru@ttu.edu for questions.