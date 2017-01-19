TTU HomeTechAnnounce

RRU LEVEL II REGISTRATION IS OPEN!! DEPT RESEARCH ADMIN TRAINING OPPORTUNITY.
The offices of Accounting Services and Research Services are proud to announce Raider Research University (RRU) Level II offered spring 2017!

Level II courses are designed for the more experienced research administrator. This program provides the knowledge and skills necessary to successfully guide principal investigators and researchers through an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

RRU 07: Subaward Monitoring and Review
RRU 08: Federal Equipment
RRU 09: Service Center Roles and Responsibilities
RRU 10: Award Closeout Process, Roles and Responsibilities
RRU 11: Let’s Talk Cost Sharing

Visit SumTotal to reserve your spot today. Email rru@ttu.edu for questions.
Posted:
1/19/2017

Originator:
Sarah Cody

Email:
sarah.cody@ttu.edu

Department:
Accounting Services


