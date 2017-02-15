Mentor Tech is looking for professors, researchers, and staff members to participate in Mentor Tech’s annual Networking reception on Wednesday, February 15th 5:30-7:00 p.m. in the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. You will be able to share information with students about your department, potential employment, shadowing opportunities, and internships. Participating professionals will be stationary at a table, the students will have a list of your department/company/industry and change tables every 15 minutes - there will be 4 rotations.
Please feel free to bring:
- Business Cards
- Brochures & Literature
- Job or Internship Announcements
- Promotional Merchandise