TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Mentor Tech Networking

Mentor Tech is looking for professors, researchers, and staff members to participate in Mentor Tech’s annual Networking reception on Wednesday, February 15th 5:30-7:00 p.m. in the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. You will be able to share information with students about your department, potential employment, shadowing opportunities, and internships. Participating professionals will be stationary at a table, the students will have a list of your department/company/industry and change tables every 15 minutes - there will be 4 rotations.

Please feel free to bring:

  • Business Cards
  • Brochures & Literature
  • Job or Internship Announcements
  • Promotional Merchandise
Posted:
2/6/2017

Originator:
Isaac Colmenero

Email:
isaac.colmenero@ttu.edu

Department:
Mentor Tech Operations

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 2/15/2017

Location:
McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

Categories