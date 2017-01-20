Eligible juniors can come into the program this spring semester, and attend field training summer of 2017, and be able to commission into the Air Force as Second Lieutenants during the summer of 2018 upon their graduation.

Eligible seniors can come into the program this spring semester, finish their undergraduate degree, attend field training summer of 2017, and work on their master's degree next year while taking senior level Air Force ROTC Classes, and come into the Air Force as a Second Lieutenant summer of 2018 after finishing the program.

For questions, please stop by Air Force ROTC Detachment 820, Holden Hall, Rm 3, call 806-742-2143, or check out our website at www.depts.ttu.edu/afrotc/

1/20/2017



Jose Milan



jose.milan@ttu.edu



Aerospace Studies





