TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
GARTH BROOKS in concert APRIL 1! Create your AXS account now!
GARTH BROOKS World Tour with Trisha Yearwood is coming to Texas Tech's United Supermarkets Arena Saturday, April 1st!

Tickets will go on sale exclusively through www.axs.com/garth and by phone at 1-844-634-2784 (1-844-63GARTH) at 10am Friday, January 27.  For a quicker purchasing experience, please create an AXS account now at www.axs.com/garth.

Tickets are $74 (includes all fees). Seats will be sold best available.  8 ticket limit.
Posted:
1/20/2017

Originator:
Cindy Harper

Email:
CINDY.HARPER@ttu.edu

Department:
United Spirit Arena


Categories