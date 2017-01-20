|
GARTH BROOKS World Tour with Trisha Yearwood is coming to Texas Tech's United Supermarkets Arena Saturday, April 1st!
Tickets will go on sale exclusively through www.axs.com/garth and by phone at 1-844-634-2784 (1-844-63GARTH) at 10am Friday, January 27. For a quicker purchasing experience, please create an AXS account now at www.axs.com/garth.
Tickets are $74 (includes all fees). Seats will be sold best available. 8 ticket limit.
