Tuesday, January 31 from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. at the Law School, room 203. Dinner will be provided. Join the Texas Tech Law Admissions team for tips to get through the law school application process onDinner will be provided.

We'll be discussing: - Personal Statements - Letters of Recommendation - Resumes

Bring a draft of your personal statement if you'd like some feedback.

If you have any questions, contact us at admissions.law@ttu.edu or (806) 834-5024.

1/30/2017



Danielle Saavedra



danielle.saavedra@ttu.edu



School of Law



5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

1/31/2017



Texas Tech Law School room 203



