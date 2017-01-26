Join us in the Graduate Center on Thursday, January 26th for a double-header career workshop event presented by Dr. Nicole Noble, University Career Center counselor!





First, attend the CV / Résumé Presentation from 2-3 p.m. to learn how to build your CV and/or résumé for an academic and/or non-academic job search. Then, stay for the CV / Résumé Critique Workshop from 3-5 p.m. to have your professional documents critiqued. Please bring a paper copy of your documents to the workshop.





The Graduate Center is in the west side (President's side) basement of the Administration Building. For directions, see http://www.depts.ttu.edu/gradcenter/directions/index.php. You will need to swipe your student ID to enter.





Distance graduate students may view a livestream of the presentation from 2-3 p.m. via TTU's Lync/Skype for Business at https://meet.ttu.edu/nicole.noble/9C1THVXZ or call in for audio only at (855) 834-4888 and enter 60134673 when asked for the conference ID. To participate in a CV or résumé critique, distance graduate students should email Dr. Noble at nicole.noble@ttu.edu to schedule an online meeting since the workshop from 3-5 p.m. will be conducted on-site only.





You can find more career resources for graduate students on the UCC website. On-site and online students can contact Dr. Noble for more information about this event or other University Career Center (UCC) services for graduate students.





Spring 2017 Career Workshops for Graduate Students

with Dr. Nicole Noble, University Career Center Assistant Director

Graduate Center Commons