In preparation for their upcoming tour and showcase performance at the Texas Music Educators Association’s annual convention in San Antonio, the SWE players will perform their stunning concert program one week before they play it in the Lila Cockrell Theatre for an audience of over 2,000.





Beginning with a fiery brass-driven fanfare by John Mackey, the SWE players and Dr. Sarah McKoin will immediately capture the audience’s attention for a collaborative concert experience that will include several appearances by School of Music conducting and performance faculty. Eric Allen and Duane Hill will respectively conduct the first and second works on the program, which will be the Fanfare for Full Fathom Five by Mackey, and Johann Sebastian Bach’s celebrated “Little” Fugue in G Minor, arranged for wind band.





Joel Puckett’s Southern Comforts - a nostalgic musical portrait of his growing up in Atlanta - will afford an opportunity for the SWE players to tastefully complement violin professor Annie Chalex Boyle in a movement titled “Mint Julep.” Then, the arrestingly memorable shapes and colors of the early twentieth-century Bauhaus design movement come to vivid sonic life in the third movement of Paul Dooley’s Masks and Machines.





The core of the SWE’s program will be Ingolf Dahl’s invitingly cerebral Sinfonietta, a thought-provoking three-movement masterpiece from 1961 that set a compositional precedent for high-caliber works written for the symphonic wind medium. Having received advice from none other than Igor Stravinsky about writing wind band music, Stravinsky encouraged Dahl to “…approach this task as if it had always been your greatest wish to write for these instruments, as if all your life you had wanted to write a work for just such a group.” Dahl’s Sinfonietta now rightfully occupies a place as one of the most celebrated and revered classics of the wind band medium.





Finally, Kennedy Center composer-in-residence Mason Bates’s techno-dancehall inspired Mothership will invite interstellar comparisons as several TTU faculty guest soloists will “dock” with the larger vessel provided by the band. The visitors to the mothership will include Stephen Jones (soprano saxophone), Mark Morton (electric bass), D. J. Sparr (electric guitar), and Kimberly Sparr (viola).





Help send off the Symphonic Wind Ensemble in style at this free performance, and take pride in such fantastic representation at TMEA of our School of Music, of our College of Visual & Performing Arts, and of Texas Tech University!