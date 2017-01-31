The TTU IT Division invites the TTU community to a Sonic Foundry training and educational session on Tuesday, January 31. Sonic Foundry provides our TTU Mediasite Enterprise Video platform, used for lecture capture, video delivery, and instructional support. Sonic Foundry will cover the following topics: Applied Training Session Incorporating Mediasite into your Blackboard course

Integrating Mediasite into classroom and distance instruction, using TTU faculty case studies

Creating presentations anywhere/anytime using Mediasite Desktop Recorder

Creating and sharing live and on-demand content

Learning tips and best practices for video production

Applying expanded video conference endpoint support to meetings

Capturing and uploading video from any mobile device Product Roadmap Mediasite JOIN

Mediasite Community Core & Innovation Tracks Mediasite Catch

Mediasite Recorder 7.1.11 Sonic Foundry will provide lunch, so please RSVP by January 23 to ITevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.





Event Details

Date: Tuesday, January 31

Time: 10:00am – 2:00pm

Location: Matador Room, SUB 2nd Floor



RSVP by January 23 to itevents@ttu.edu Posted:

