The TTU IT Division invites the TTU community to a Sonic Foundry training and educational session on Tuesday, January 31. Sonic Foundry provides our TTU Mediasite Enterprise Video platform, used for lecture capture, video delivery, and instructional support. Sonic Foundry will cover the following topics:
Applied Training Session
- Incorporating Mediasite into your Blackboard course
- Integrating Mediasite into classroom and distance instruction, using TTU faculty case studies
- Creating presentations anywhere/anytime using Mediasite Desktop Recorder
- Creating and sharing live and on-demand content
- Learning tips and best practices for video production
- Applying expanded video conference endpoint support to meetings
- Capturing and uploading video from any mobile device
Product Roadmap
- Mediasite JOIN
- Mediasite Community
Core & Innovation Tracks
- Mediasite Catch
- Mediasite Recorder 7.1.11
Sonic Foundry will provide lunch, so please RSVP by January 23 to ITevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.
Event Details
Date: Tuesday, January 31
Time: 10:00am – 2:00pm
Location: Matador Room, SUB 2nd Floor
RSVP by January 23 to itevents@ttu.edu