Parent and Family Relations is pleased to announce that Break Shuttle will provide bus trips to assist Texas Tech students in traveling home for Spring Break. Break Shuttle is the largest break/event transportation service for colleges and universities in the country.

Charter buses will transport students to/from Lubbock for Spring Break. Destinations are Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Buses depart Lubbock on Saturday, March 11th and return to Lubbock on Sunday, March 19th. Seating is based on availability and is sold on a first come, first served basis. Prices vary by destination.

Bus trips are provided by Break Shuttle, a separate entity from Texas Tech University. Parent and Family Relations at Texas Tech University works with Break Shuttle to ensure these trips are possible.

For more information and the registration link, please visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/parentrelations/bustrips.php.

Questions about registration for the bus trip should be directed to Break Shuttle,http://www.breakshuttle.com/, information@breakshuttle.com, or (855) 620-1924.