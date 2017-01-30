This study abroad program offers students two courses of study (6 credits total) focusing on travel and tourism communication and the rhetoric of war and remembrance. Students will focus on understanding London, its history, and its many cultural sites and cultural attractions. They will see first-hand how London, as a seat of European commerce and capital of the largest empire ever on earth, made it the logical place for development of newspapers, magazines, radio/television and other major media forms, including many of today’s digital forms of communication. They will also explore writing and producing multimedia travel stories, blogs and photo/video essays about the various cultural sites and attractions they visit in and around London.

The two courses are MCOM 4301: Visual Storytelling in a Global Culture and COMS 4301: The Rhetoric of War and Remembrance.

The program occurs over the 2017 Maymester session (May 19-June 1, 2017). To apply go to: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/apply/programs/facultyled/mediacomm-london.php. Applications are due February 2, 2017.

