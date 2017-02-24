Have you worked with a faculty member who deserves recognition for all their hard work and dedication? If so, please nominate your faculty mentor for the 2017 TTU Outstanding Faculty Mentor for an Undergraduate Researcher Award. The award will be presented to the recipient during the TTU Undergraduate Research spring banquet, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Nominees must be current faculty at TTU/TTU HSC, currently or recently served as a faculty mentor for an undergraduate researcher, and nominated by a current or previous (within the past year) undergraduate researcher at TTU.

Closing Date: 11:59 PM, March 5, 2017

Outstanding Faculty Mentor nomination form: https://goo.gl/KkhcHU



