The Relationship Enhancement Center (REC) at The Student Counseling Center is a unique experience for students and their partner to improve their problem solving and communication skills, as well as identify life goals and relationship responsibilities. Other common issues include infidelity, financial problems, anger, illness and other life changes. Therapy sessions are observed by a team who collaborate with the couple’s therapists to provide guidance and to ensure a positive couples therapy experience. Services are free, and only one partner needs to be a TTU student.



Appointments are available for couples 4:00-5:00 or 5:30-6:30 on Monday during the Spring 2017 semester. Please contact jennifer.accardi@ttu.edu or nancy.robinson@ttu.edu if interested in participating.