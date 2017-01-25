TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Student Orgs Weekly: Welcome Back Students
Check out all of the amazing things that are happening with different student organizations within the Texas Tech community. It's Winter Raider Welcome 2017 glance into the weekly to find a list of events for the week, learn how you could win $200, and there is also an opportunity to volunteer at the Pancake Festival!  The Student Weekly Newsletter also includes announcements, events and opportunities that are going on and off campus. http://bit.ly/SOWjan20
Posted:
1/25/2017

Originator:
Gary Mccrory

Email:
gary.mccrory@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories