Check out all of the amazing things that are happening with different student organizations within the Texas Tech community. It's Winter Raider Welcome 2017 glance into the weekly to find a list of events for the week, learn how you could win $200, and there is also an opportunity to volunteer at the Pancake Festival! The Student Weekly Newsletter also includes announcements, events and opportunities that are going on and off campus. http://bit.ly/SOWjan20
1/25/2017
Gary Mccrory
gary.mccrory@ttu.edu
N/A
