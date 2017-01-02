Title of Presentation is: Organizing through Disagreement: Antecedents and Outcomes related to DissentDr. Marjorie Buckner researches at the intersection of organizational and instructional communication, focusing primarily on the antecedents and outcomes related to expressed dissent. Her work spans a variety of contexts including workplaces, sports teams, and educational organizations. Marjorie's work has specifically contributed to existing scholarship by identifying context-specific dissent triggers and messages.





Please join us on February 1 Wednesday in Media & Communication Bldg. Room 153 at noon-1 pm for a Brownbag/Brainstorming session featuring Dr. Marjorie Buckner from the Department of Communication Studies.





This is a FREE event! Faculty, staff, and students from all disciplines are welcome to attend!