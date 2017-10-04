Do you have a high Dining Bucks Balance in your On-Campus Dining Plan?



Having an on-campus Dining Plan means you have options! So students don't lose their Dining Bucks, you can roll unused Dining Bucks to your next on-campus living contract. Dining Bucks do not roll to an off-campus/commuter dining plan and they are non-refundable and non-transferable. However, you can exhaust Dining Bucks by purchasing non-perishable items in the Sam's Place Mini-markets or treating friends to a meal. Sam's Places can even order you your favorite snack or soda, just ask for the location manager.



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, The Raider Card, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



