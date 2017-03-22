Have you ever copied and pasted text from the internet for an assignment, are you worried you paraphrased correctly, or did you fail to cite a source? Because scholarship requires high standards of integrity, this TTU Library / Ethics Series Workshop will help you identify plagiarism and provide you with techniques to paraphrase properly. The TTU Library will provide a short demonstration of two online services offered – iThenticate and Turnitin, and show you how to check your manuscripts for potential plagiarism. Following the presentations breakout sessions will help you sharpen your writing skills and avoid this common, often unintentional, form of academic misconduct. Lunch will be provided.



Presenters: Dr. Marcelo Schmidt & Associate Librarian, Cynthia Henry



This workshop is free and open to all students, faculty, and staff.

Registration for this event is required and can be found on the TLPDC website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/

