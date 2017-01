Study Abroad Week will be held January 26-31 in the Free Speech Area from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Grab a cup of hot tea and learn about the upcoming Study Abroad Fair, scheduled for February 1.





The Study Abroad Fair is on Wednesday, February 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the SUB Ballroom. Attend the Fair to learn how you can travel the world while earning academic credit!