Discover the endless opportunities that Tech Marketing Association can offer you! Work. Play. TMA. This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

Posted:

1/23/2017



Originator:

Vanessa Lopez



Email:

Vanessa21.lopez@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 1/24/2017



Location:

Sugar Browns Coffee Shop



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

