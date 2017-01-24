TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Join Tech Marketing Association for Coffee!

Discover the endless opportunities that Tech Marketing Association can offer you! Work. Play. TMA.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

Posted:
1/23/2017

Originator:
Vanessa Lopez

Email:
Vanessa21.lopez@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 1/24/2017

Location:
Sugar Browns Coffee Shop

Categories