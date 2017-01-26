Alpha Omega is a Christian organization on campus that provides different outlets available to deepen and strengthen your relationship with God. Our bible discussions last about a half hour and consist of us opening up Scripture to discuss what it's saying and how we can apply it to our lives as college students today. Our devotionals consist of a couple songs and a small lesson about the Word of God to encourage us as we continue to seek a godly foundation as we make our way through school.





If interested, we would love to see you! Our bible discussions and devotionals will rotate each week. If you want more we also provide a Bible study series, just ask one of our members! We look forward to seeing you and growing together!





For more information please email Bres Casillas at briana.casillas@ttu.edu

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

