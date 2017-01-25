The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend an ongoing lecture series on issues related to global health and building healthy communities. The lectures will be held twice a month at 12:00 noon CT. Invited guest speakers will share their personal stories and experiences. Everyone is invited to attend. Free lunch will be provided to the first 50 attendees.









This presentation is being co-sponsored by the TTUHSC Office of Diversity & Inclusion.









Substance Abuse Disorders: An Overview





Date: Wednesday, January 25

'Time: noon

Location: TTUHSC Academic Classroom Building Room 110





The problems associated with substance abuse disorders effect all humankind. The individual, community, and societal issues associated with substance abuse will be addressed in this interactive panel discussion setting.





Panelists include: Tom McGovern, Ed.D., Professor Emeritus, who will provide background information and discuss substance abuse from a global perspective including World Health Organization (WHO) reports; Susan Bergeson, Ph.D., Director of Biotechnology and Associate Dean for the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, who will reflect on the biology of substance abuse with attention to gender differences; and Jessica Nelson, M.D., Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, who will comment on the recent Surgeon General’s report with emphasis on the opioid epidemic.





For more information about this topic, please visit the following links: WHO resources, Facing Addiction in America: The Surgeon General’s Report on Alcohol, Drugs and Health, Pleasure Unwoven: An Explanation of the Brain Disease and Pleasure Unwoven on YouTube. (Please note: In follow up to this panel discussion, Pleasure Unwoven will be screened the following day at noon in TTUHSC Academic Classroom Building Room 240.)









This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary. Meals will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.









Want to reserve your meal?









Bring a large bottle of glue or 2 glue sitcks to the TTUHSC Office of Global Health (3601 4th Street 2B410) prior to the day of the lecture and we’ll reserve a meal for you!!!!









Please note: reserved meals will be held until 12:05 at which time any unclaimed meals will be given away.









The Office of Global Health (OGH) will be collecting supplies for the special needs school in Jinotega, Nicaragua. The special needs school serves children throughout the Jinotega region who live with various special needs including deafness, autism, and Downs Syndrome.