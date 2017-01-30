Planetarium Operators Needed!

The Moody Planetarium has 2 open positions for Tech students! One of the positions must be filled by a student who is eligible for federal work study, the remaining position is open to any Tech student.





Operators must be able to work 1:30 pm- 4:00 pm Wednesday-Friday and Sunday AND 10:45 am-4:00 pm on Saturdays.





Please contact Caroline Reeves at 806-834-6221 or by email at caroline.reeves@ttu.edu, for more information about the available positions at the planetarium.