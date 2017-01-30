|
Many things we use every day can be reclaimed and remade again. The Texas Tech Recycling Center accepts the following:
• Paper - Office, glossy and colored paper, envelopes, cardstock, newspaper, magazines and telephone books
• Cardboard - Flattened boxes, cereal boxes and paper grocery bags
• Plastic - #1 and #2 bottles (check the bottom for the recycling number)
• Plastic bags and wrap (grocery bags, wrap, etc.)
• Aluminum - Beverage cans, etc.
• Glass – Bottles and jars.
• Styrofoam - Packing foam, foam cups, foam plates, egg carts, etc. All items must be clean and dry with no food residue
• Tin or steel cans – coffee cans, vegetable cans, pet food cans (must be clean and lid pushed inside the can)
• Other Items - Housing Services will also take ink cartridges, rechargeable batteries, toner cartridges, computers and other electronics
For more information please visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/gogreen/recycle.php
