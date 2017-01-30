Many things we use every day can be reclaimed and remade again. The Texas Tech Recycling Center accepts the following:

• Paper - Office, glossy and colored paper, envelopes, cardstock, newspaper, magazines and telephone books

• Cardboard - Flattened boxes, cereal boxes and paper grocery bags

• Plastic - #1 and #2 bottles (check the bottom for the recycling number)

• Plastic bags and wrap (grocery bags, wrap, etc.)

• Aluminum - Beverage cans, etc.

• Glass – Bottles and jars.

• Styrofoam - Packing foam, foam cups, foam plates, egg carts, etc. All items must be clean and dry with no food residue

• Tin or steel cans – coffee cans, vegetable cans, pet food cans (must be clean and lid pushed inside the can)

• Other Items - Housing Services will also take ink cartridges, rechargeable batteries, toner cartridges, computers and other electronics



For more information please visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/gogreen/recycle.php