More and more higher education institutions are actively engaging with community partners to help meet a local community need, find solutions to pressing regional problems, or address larger societal issues. While communities benefit, so do the institutions. This 2-day symposium will bring together faculty, administrators, academic staff, and students from higher education institutions across Texas to share the theories, principles and practices behind these mutually beneficial, reciprocal partnerships between their campuses and communities.

Featuring:

38 Concurrent Sessions highlighting Faculty Engagement in Teaching/Research/Creative Activity & Student Engagement through Service Learning!

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Andy Furco, Vice President for Public Engagement, University of Minnesota: “The Engaged Campus: Securing the Goals of Higher Education through Community Engagement”

Special Workshop on 2/21 presented by Dr. Andy Furco on Service Learning, Student Retention and Success.



Dates: February 21 & 22, 2017

Times: 12:00 noon – 5:15 p.m. (Day 1); 8:15 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Day 2)

Location: McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center



For more information and to register visit:

www.depts.ttu.edu/provost/outreach-engagement/

or contact TTU’s Office of Academic Engagement; e-mail: birgit.green@ttu.edu; phone: 834-2308



