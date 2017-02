Dr. Bernard Weinstein of the Maguire Energy Institute will join us for the Energy Law Lecture Series on Monday, February 13 at noon in the Lanier Auditorium where he will discuss "Donald Trump's Path to the Presidency: What Will It Mean for the Energy Industry" Food will be served!

1/31/2017



Erica Lux



erica.lux@ttu.edu



School of Law



Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 2/13/2017



TTU School of Law - Lanier Auditorium



