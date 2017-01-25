There will be an information session on the Math in Italy study abroad program on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 from 3 pm to 4 pm in MA 010.

This program offers students a unique opportunity to learn mathematics while exploring and enjoying the culture of Italy. Studies will be conducted at the University of Sannio in the historic city of Benevento – the site where the Greek king Pyrrhus “lost the war after winning the battle” in 275 BC leading to beginning of the Roman Empire. Planned excursions are to the Fiat-Chrysler Plant in Melfi, the Rummo Pasta Factory, the ancient ruins of Pompeii with a hike on the rim of Vesuvius, the Royal Palace of Caserta (the Italian Versailles), and to the famous Amalfi coast. Classes are organized so that students get ample time to visit other cities and towns of Italy such as Rome, Milan, Florence, Venice, Cinque Terre, Capri.

The courses offered are MATH 3350/3354, and MATH 2360. The program dates are May 20 – June 30, 2017. Students may register for either one or both. The program fee is approximately $2195.

Website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/apply/programs/facultyled/math-italy.php