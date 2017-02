Delta Alpha Sigma is a multicultural sorority based on encouraging, empowering, enhancing, and celebrating women of ALL cultures. We will be having our first info session TONIGHT at 7 in the SUB Arroyo room to kick off our Spring 2017 rush week in search of our Gamma class! Come out, meet some sisters, and learn all about what it takes to be an honorable sister of Delta Alpha Sigma Multicultural Sorority, INC!!!

