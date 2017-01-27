Can’t remember if your dependent has already applied? Just have them sign into the application; it will tell you if an application for 2016-2017 has been submitted!



If your dependent hasn’t completed the Employee’s Dependent Scholarship Application for academic year 16-17, follow these steps:



TIP** Only students can fill out the form!

• Go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/scholarships/ and click on "Special Programs" for a link to the Employee's Dependent Scholarship application. Students must log in with their eRaider username and eRaider password.

• The student (child or spouse) will need the employee’s R# to complete the application. Employee R #’s can be found on I.D. cards or monthly earnings statements on Raiderlink.





Employee’s Dependent Scholarships will be credited after the February 1 deadline, so make sure on-time payments are made to avoid class cancellation! The scholarship requires at least 12 enrolled hours for undergrads or 9 enrolled hours for grads at TTU or TTUHSC. The spring Employee’s Dependent Scholarship is $600 for eligible dependents. Posted:

