A long time ago in an America far, far away… there were three kings of comedy: Charlie Chaplin, Harold Lloyd, and…BUSTER KEATON

Between 1920 and 1928 Keaton wrote, directed, and starred in 19 shorts and 11 feature films. THE GENERAL was his final film with complete creative control.

“The tale of a lad, a lass and a locomotive,” The General was based on a real Civil War event and tells the story of a train engineer who must act as a Confederate spy to save his two beloveds – Annabelle Lee, his fiancé, and the General, his train. A highly effective mix of comedy and adventure, Keaton’s film contains many comedic gems, but also the most expensive stunt in the history of American silent film! Yet amidst the chaos (and romance), Keaton’s character displays his trademark stoicism. He was, after all, “the Great Stone Face.”

The General was the first silent-era comedy to be selected for preservation by the National Film Registry. Come see this masterpiece of silent comedy as it was meant to be seen – on a big screen and with a live audience to laugh along with you!

Join Dr. Wyatt Phillips this Sunday - Jan. 29 - at 6:00pm at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for viewing and discussion. Only $3!

This rare Lubbock public screening has been coordinated, in part, with Dr. Phillips’s ENGL 4315: Literature to Film Adaptation course. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at: https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/show/the-general