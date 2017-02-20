|
The Office of Undergraduate Admissions will be hosting hundreds of newly admitted students and their families to campus Monday, February 20th. Show off your best Texas Tech pride and West Texas hospitality to these newest members of the Red Raider family as they explore our campus. If you have any questions about the event, please contact the Visitors Center at 806.742.1299.
2/17/2017
Taylor Love
taylor.love@ttu.edu
Undergraduate Admissions
Time: 8:30 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 2/20/2017
Student Union Building
