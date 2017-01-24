Are you a Federal Pell Grant recipient? If so, you are eligible to apply for the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship which provides awards up to $5,000 for U.S. undergraduate students planning to study abroad. Those studying a critical need language while abroad may qualify for additional funding.

Join us to learn more about this wonderful opportunity and how to apply!

Workshop 1: Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 4:00 p.m. | Media and Communication, Rm. 157

Workshop 2: Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4:00 p.m. | Media and Communication, Rm. 157

Workshop 3: Monday, Feb. 6 at 4:00 p.m. | Media and Communication, Rm. 157

Workshop 4: Thursday, Feb. 9 at 4:00 p.m. | Media and Communication, Rm. 157

Gilman Scholarship Deadlines:

(Study Abroad programs beginning between July 15 and Oct 15, 2017)

Texas Tech Internal Deadline: February 21 (all applicants must work with Wendoli Flores on their application – contact at nisf@ttu.edu)

Gilman National Deadline: March 7Gil