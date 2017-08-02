The TTU IT Division welcomes MATHWORKS to our campus, and invites the TTU community to a training and educational session on Wednesday, February 8, 10:00am - 3:00pm. Our agenda for the training:

Machine Learning with MATLAB

Lunch

Parallel Computing with MATLAB

We invite you to attend either or both training sessions. MATHWORKS will provide lunch, so please RSVP by January 31 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.







Event Details

Date: Wednesday, February 8

Time: 10:00am - 3:00pm

Location: TLPDC 151

RSVP by January 31 to itevents@ttu.edu

