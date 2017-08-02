TTU HomeTechAnnounce

MATHWORKS Educational Session on February 8, 10am – 3pm

The TTU IT Division welcomes MATHWORKS to our campus, and invites the TTU community to a training and educational session on Wednesday, February 8, 10:00am - 3:00pm. Our agenda for the training:

  • Machine Learning with MATLAB
  • Lunch
  • Parallel Computing with MATLAB

We invite you to attend either or both training sessions. MATHWORKS will provide lunch, so please RSVP by January 31 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.



Event Details
Date: Wednesday, February 8
Time: 10:00am - 3:00pm
Location: TLPDC 151
RSVP by January 31 to itevents@ttu.edu

Posted:
1/25/2017

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support

