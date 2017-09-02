TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Gilman Scholarship (Study Abroad Funding)

Are you a Federal Pell Grant recipient? If so, you are eligible to apply for the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship which provides awards up to $5,000 for U.S. undergraduate students planning to study abroad. Those studying a critical need language while abroad may qualify for additional funding.  

 

Join us to learn more about this wonderful opportunity and how to apply! 

 

Thursday, Feb. 9 at 4:00 p.m. | Media and Communication, Rm. 157

 

Gilman Scholarship Deadlines:

(Study Abroad programs beginning between July 15 and Oct 15, 2017)

Texas Tech Internal Deadline: February 21 (all applicants must work with Wendoli Flores on their application – contact at nisf@ttu.edu)

Gilman National Deadline: March 7
Posted:
2/6/2017

Originator:
Brianna Goodman

Email:
brianna.n.goodman@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 2/9/2017

Location:
Media and Communication, Rm. 157

Categories