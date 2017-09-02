Presenters: Dr. Kimberly Simón & Anneliese Bustillo

Join Risk Intervention & Safety Education (RISE), the Dean of Students Office, the Office for Students Rights & Resolution, the Student Counseling Center, and the Gender Equity Council in the TLPDC for a look at the impact of partner violence on Texas Tech students. Learn about available resources, support services, and reporting options. This event is open to all TTU Faculty & Staff. Registration is required, and lunch is provided. Visit the RISE Website for more information and to register.



Risk Intervention & Safety Education (RISE) | 806.742.2110| www.rise.ttu.edu | rise@ttu.edu

Follow RISE on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Tumblr at TTURISE In crisis? Call the Texas Tech Crisis HelpLine (806) 742-5555

Posted:

2/6/2017



Originator:

Kimberly Simon Akins



Email:

kimberly.simon@ttu.edu



Department:

Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Event Information

Time: 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 2/9/2017



Location:

TLPDC 153



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

