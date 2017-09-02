Presenters: Dr. Kimberly Simón & Anneliese Bustillo
Join Risk Intervention & Safety Education (RISE), the Dean of Students Office, the Office for Students Rights & Resolution, the Student Counseling Center, and the Gender Equity Council in the TLPDC for a look at the impact of partner violence on Texas Tech students. Learn about available resources, support services, and reporting options. This event is open to all TTU Faculty & Staff. Registration is required, and lunch is provided. Visit the RISE Website for more information and to register.
Risk Intervention & Safety Education (RISE) | 806.742.2110| www.rise.ttu.edu | rise@ttu.edu
Follow RISE on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Tumblr at TTURISE
In crisis? Call the Texas Tech Crisis HelpLine (806) 742-5555