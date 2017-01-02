2/1/17

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

TLPDC 152 (1st floor library)

The process of applying for graduate school can easily become overwhelming for students who do not know when and where to focus their efforts. Dr. Shannon Samson from the TTU Graduate School will provide information on the factors that students should consider when making this important decision. Topics such as the ideal timeline for preparing your application materials and how to seek fellowship opportunities will be discussed.





