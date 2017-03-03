F/S Title IX Series: Alcohol and Consent

Presenters: Dr. Kimberly Simón & Dr. George Comiskey

Join Risk Intervention & Safety Education (RISE), the Dean of Students Office, the Office for Students Rights & Resolution, the Student Counseling Center, and the Gender Equity Council in the TLPDC for a workshop focusing on the impact of Alcohol & Other Drugs on the ability to give/obtain consent Participants will practive with case studies assessing incapacitation and the "reasonable person" standard in this interactive session. This event is open to all TTU Faculty & Staff, and is HIGHLY RECOMMENDED for Hearing Panel Administrators. Registration is required, and lunch is provided. Visit the RISE Website for more information and to register.



Risk Intervention & Safety Education (RISE) | 806.742.2110| www.rise.ttu.edu | rise@ttu.edu

Follow RISE on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Tumblr at TTURISE In crisis? Call the Texas Tech Crisis HelpLine (806) 742-5555

Posted:

2/15/2017



Originator:

Kimberly Simon Akins



Email:

kimberly.simon@ttu.edu



Department:

Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 3/3/2017



Location:

TLPDC 153



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

