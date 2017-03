April 5- Prevention Track Pre-Conference

April 6- Title IX Drive In Conference

April 7- Post-Conference Event: Raiders Against Violence (F/S only; requires additional registration) Please see the Conference Homepage for more information. Risk Intervention & Safety Education (RISE) | 806.742.2110 | www.rise.ttu.edu | rise@ttu.edu

Follow RISE on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and Tumblr at TTURISE In crisis? Call the Texas Tech Crisis HelpLine (806) 742-5555 Join RISE (Risk Intervention & Safety Education), the Dean of Students Office, and the Office for Student Rights & Resolution for Texas Tech's first ever Title IX Drive In Conference. Free registration is available for TTU students, faculty & staff. Posted:

3/30/2017



Originator:

Kimberly Simon Akins



Email:

kimberly.simon@ttu.edu



Department:

Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 4/5/2017



Location:

Student Union Building



