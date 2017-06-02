The Fulbright U.S. Student Program provides 8-12 month grant funding for study or independent research abroad. Grants provide round-trip transportation, monthly room and board stipend, health coverage and possibly other expenses. Undergraduate students may apply during the fall of their senior year. Graduate students should not have earned a Ph.D. at time of application. All interested Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to be eligible to apply.*

Join us for one of our info sessions to learn how you can apply!

Info Session 1: February 16 at 2:00 PM | TLPDC 153 (TTU Library)

Info Session 2: February 21 at 2:00 PM | TLPDC 151 (TTU Library)

Info Session 3: March 1 at 10:30 AM | TLPDC 153 (TTU Library)

Please register for a session at Event Registration.

*For more information about the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/nisf/Scholarships/Fulbright.php.