Fulbright U.S. Student Program Info Sessions

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program provides 8-12 month grant funding for study or independent research abroad. Grants provide round-trip transportation, monthly room and board stipend, health coverage and possibly other expenses. Undergraduate students may apply during the fall of their senior year.  Graduate students should not have earned a Ph.D. at time of application.  All interested Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to be eligible to apply.* 

 

Join us for one of our info sessions to learn how you can apply!  

 

February 16 at 2:00 PM | TLPDC 153 (TTU Library) 

 

Please register for a session at Event Registration

 

*For more information about the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/nisf/Scholarships/Fulbright.php.
2/13/2017

Brianna Goodman

brianna.n.goodman@ttu.edu

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 2/16/2017

TLPDC 153 (TTU Library)

