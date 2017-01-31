The 6000 square-foot Graduate Center is dedicated to the exclusive use of Texas Tech's graduate students and postdoctoral fellows 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The Center provides a range of facilities including a computer lab, conference room, dining area, and an abundant amount of networking, leisure, and work space.

The Center hosts numerous academic support services, professional development workshops, and social events throughout the year. Regularly scheduled services include the Graduate Student Writing Center, Library Research Assistance, Statistical Consulting, and the Wreck Hunger: Graduate & International Student Food Pantry. And new for Spring 2017, the Center offers Human Research Protection Program (HRPP) / Institutional Review Board (IRB) Assistance!

Many of these services are also offered online for graduate students and postdocs as noted. By the end of Spring 2017, look for all Graduate Center services to be available online!



Human Research Protection Program (HRPP)/Institutional Review Board (IRB) Assistance Monday and Wednesday from 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Room 43C and online

HRPP/IRB Assistance can help you prepare your proposals for review. The HRPP team will also serve as a liaison for other research areas such as the Responsible Conduct of Research and Animal Care Services.

Online graduate students can access HRPP/IRB Assistance via Skype for Business at https://meet.ttu.edu/jacek.jonca/GSDQY7T5.

Questions: Contact Dr. CassiDe Street, HRPP Manager



Graduate Student Writing Center Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. & Friday from 9 a.m.-noon Graduate Center, Room 43

The Graduate Student Writing Center offers writing assistance to graduate students and postdoctoral researchers from all disciplines and departments. Whether you are writing your first seminar paper or revising your thesis or dissertation, our experienced tutors will provide feedback at any stage of the writing process. The Graduate Student Writing Center not only helps graduate students to improve individual writing projects, but also fosters the effective communication skills and spirit of intellectual inquiry that are central to graduate study.

On-campus graduate students can schedule a 50-minute appointment at https://appserv.itts.ttu.edu/WcOnline/eraider/login. Graduate students in distance programs should use TTU's Online Writing Center by logging in at http://uwc.ttu.edu.

Questions? Contact Dr. Kristin Messuri, GSWC Director



Library Research Assistance Monday and Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. Room 43C or online

Library Research Assistance can help at any stage in your research process or with any research question. Graduate-level research services offered include

• Assistance conducting research, locating information, and citing sources • Help identifying the best sources and developing effective search strategies • Referrals to Library experts in different subject areas • Answers to questions about Library services and policies

Online graduate students can access Library Research Assistance via Skype for Business at https://meet.ttu.edu/jacek.jonca/GSDQY7T5.

Questions? Contact Brian Quinn, Graduate Student Services Librarian



Statistical Consulting By appointment only on Tuesday, Thursday from 5-7 p.m. & Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Room 43C or online

The Statistical Consulting Service can help graduate students and postdoctoral fellows with all aspects of statistical data analysis. We can help you select the optimal analytic strategy and locate resources to carry it out. We can help you avoid analysis road-blocks by offering suggestions on how to collect, input, and manage your data. If you have already encountered a road-block, we can help you learn what you need to know to get past it.

Online and on campus students should schedule an appointment at http://ttu.mobi/stats. Graduate students in distance programs should indicate in the “description” section that they are distance students. No walk-ins please.

Questions? Contact Nick Hensley, Statistical Consultant



Wreck Hunger: Graduate & International Student Food Pantry Thursday from noon-2 p.m.

The Graduate and International Student Food Pantry provides food, nutrition education, and other resources to students who struggle to access healthy meals. While the pantry cannot provide all your nutrition needs, using it can reduce your grocery bill. The pantry is open on Thursdays from noon-2 p.m., and students may visit once every two weeks.

Questions? Contact Ashlee Taylor, Food Pantry Coordinator



The Graduate Center is in the west-side (President's side) basement of the Administration Building. For directions, go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/gradcenter/directions/index.php. You will need to swipe your student ID to enter. We hope to see you soon!