TTU STUDENT DISCOUNTED GOLF MEMBERSHIPS at THE RAWLS COURSE at TEXAS TECH

Please see us in the Golf Shop at The Rawls Course to join or get further information about a Student Membership! Your Student Rawls Course Membership includes: Unlimited golf for four months Unlimited driving range usage for four months 30-day advance tee time reservation 7-days a week ability to play or practice DISCOUNTED MEMBERSHIP RATE FOR TTU STUDENTS! #4 BEST CAMPUS COURSE in the NATION!!! #2 BEST GOLF COURSE YOU CAN PLAY IN TEXAS!!! See Paula Garner in the Golf Shop at The Rawls Course at Texas Tech! 806-742-4653 or paula.garner@ttu.edu Posted:

1/24/2017



Paula Garner



paula.garner@ttu.edu



Golf Course





Departmental

