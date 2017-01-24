TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TTU STUDENT DISCOUNTED GOLF MEMBERSHIPS at THE RAWLS COURSE at TEXAS TECH

Please see us in the Golf Shop at The Rawls Course to join or get further information about a Student Membership!  Your Student Rawls Course Membership includes:

Unlimited golf for four months

Unlimited driving range usage for four months

30-day advance tee time reservation

7-days a week ability to play or practice

DISCOUNTED MEMBERSHIP RATE FOR TTU STUDENTS!

 

#4 BEST CAMPUS COURSE in the NATION!!!

#2 BEST GOLF COURSE YOU CAN PLAY IN TEXAS!!!

 

See Paula Garner in the Golf Shop at

The Rawls Course at Texas Tech!

806-742-4653 or paula.garner@ttu.edu

 

 

 

 
