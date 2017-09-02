Dr. Gary Morgan will present a gallery talk for the exhibit, In the Blood: the War Between Vampires and Werewolves. Curated by Dr. Morgan, In the Blood connects mythology, pop culture, and blood sciences into an exhibit that appeals to all ages. Dr. Morgan's talk will explore the importance of exhibits that focus on multiple disciplines and connecting the Museum with scientific research at Texas Tech University. Reception to follow. Please RSVP by February 6th: 806.742.2443