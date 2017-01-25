The OPC is now accepting applications. Applications will be accepted now through February 24th at 5pm. After the application period ends applicants will be contacted to set up a time for a personal interview. Application materials can be found here and can be submitted electronically to david.young@ttu.edu or in person the Outdoor Pursuits Center front desk.





For more information, visit the Outdoor Pursuits Center website or come visit with current staff in person during shop hours , M-F 12-6 pm. The Outdoor Pursuits Center is located right outside of the main entrance of the Student Rec Center.