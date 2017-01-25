Each spring semester the OPC seeks highly motivated students who want to enrich their college experience by increasing their workplace and leadership skill sets. Students who desire to get the most out of their college years, and are not afraid of challenging themselves, are invited to apply to become a part of this outstanding program. Our primary goal is to provide Texas Tech students an opportunity to be significantly and holistically challenged while undergoing leadership skill development. Through rigorous field based trainings, continuous professional development, and daily workplace responsibilities, this student led program stands apart as a unique campus opportunity.
The OPC is now accepting applications. Applications will be accepted now through February 24th at 5pm. After the application period ends applicants will be contacted to set up a time for a personal interview. Application materials can be found here and can be submitted electronically to david.young@ttu.edu or in person the Outdoor Pursuits Center front desk.
For more information, visit the Outdoor Pursuits Center website or come visit with current staff in person during shop hours , M-F 12-6 pm. The Outdoor Pursuits Center is located right outside of the main entrance of the Student Rec Center.