To facilitate a smooth transition to the research process at TTU, the Office of Research Services will conduct a research orientation session for all incoming faculty and research staff. Faculty who are new to campus and those who are not-so-new (but have never attended a research orientation) are encouraged to attend. Topics to be covered include, but are not limited to:
- Review of institutional policies and procedures affecting research at Texas Tech;
- Internal and external funding opportunities;
- Proposal development and processing;
- Compliance issues.
Attendance is strongly encouraged.
To register, go to http://webapps.tosm.ttu.edu/itts/sumtotalsystems. Insert your eraider username and password, then search for the session you are interested in attending, and register. We recommend using Google Chrome for this system. Keep in mind that a minimum of 3 registrants is needed in order for the session to be conducted. Please register early.