

- Review of institutional policies and procedures affecting research at Texas Tech; - Internal and external funding opportunities; - Proposal development and processing; - Compliance issues.

Attendance is strongly encouraged.

To register, go to http://webapps.tosm.ttu.edu/itts/sumtotalsystems. Insert your eraider username and password, then search for the session you are interested in attending, and register. We recommend using Google Chrome for this system. Keep in mind that a minimum of 3 registrants is needed in order for the session to be conducted. Please register early. To facilitate a smooth transition to the research process at TTU, the Office of Research Services will conduct a research orientation session for all incoming faculty and research staff. Faculty who are new to campus and those who are not-so-new (but have never attended a research orientation) are encouraged to attend. Topics to be covered include, but are not limited to: Posted:

1/25/2017



Originator:

Laura Bilbao



Email:

laura.bilbao@ttu.edu



Department:

Research Services



Event Information

Time: 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 1/27/2017



Location:

Room 333-B of the Administration Building, across from the SUB



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Research

Academic

Orientation

