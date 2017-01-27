TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Register Now! ORS Research Orientation for New Faculty
To facilitate a smooth transition to the research process at TTU, the Office of Research Services will conduct a research orientation session for all incoming faculty and research staff. Faculty who are new to campus and those who are not-so-new (but have never attended a research orientation) are encouraged to attend.  Topics to be covered include, but are not limited to:

- Review of institutional policies and procedures affecting research at Texas Tech; 
- Internal and external funding opportunities; 
- Proposal development and processing; 
- Compliance issues. 

Attendance is strongly encouraged. 

To register, go to http://webapps.tosm.ttu.edu/itts/sumtotalsystems. Insert your eraider username and password, then search for the session you are interested in attending, and register. We recommend using Google Chrome for this system. Keep in mind that a minimum of 3 registrants is needed in order for the session to be conducted. Please register early.
1/25/2017

Laura Bilbao

laura.bilbao@ttu.edu

Research Services

Time: 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 1/27/2017

Room 333-B of the Administration Building, across from the SUB

