Applications are available to participate in Tech’s Premier Campus-Wide Talent Show: Red Raider Showcase. Applications are available at www.tab.ttu.edu. When you turn in your application to the TAB office you will then sign up for an audition time. So don’t wait! Sign up for your golden opportunity of free textbook for the rest of your college career! Applications are due on February 14th at 5pm in the Student Union Building (SUB) room 020. Email: johnny.zuniga@ttu.edu for any questions.

This event is brought to you by the Tech Activities Board

